Desjardins Decreases Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Auto Prop Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

