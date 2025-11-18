Zacks Research Weighs in on Clorox’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Clorox stock opened at $101.23 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 138.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $190,429,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,139,000 after buying an additional 1,312,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Clorox by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,983,000 after buying an additional 856,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

