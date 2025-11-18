Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 326.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,553,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.