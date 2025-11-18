Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 326.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,553,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
