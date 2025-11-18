Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for about 1.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tidewater worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDW. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 83.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDW. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of TDW opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.62%.The business had revenue of $341.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

