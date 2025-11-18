Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $147.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $119.40 to $184.20 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.