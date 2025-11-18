Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Bought by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 317.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 729,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $198,955,000 after buying an additional 73,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.51.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.8%

CRM stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total transaction of $548,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,351,282.61. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.