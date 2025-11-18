WBI Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands $CAG

WBI Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,333 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

