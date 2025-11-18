Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC $LILAK

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 87.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.85.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of LILAK opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.