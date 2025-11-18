The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Position Lowered by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 10,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

