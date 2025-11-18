ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in ResMed by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 45.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $244.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $504,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,663,025.50. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $121,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,079.75. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,607 shares of company stock worth $4,919,501 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

