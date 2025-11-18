WBI Investments LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,133,000 after acquiring an additional 183,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

