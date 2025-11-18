FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Washington State Investment Board

Washington State Investment Board decreased its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,100 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 71.6% of Washington State Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington State Investment Board owned 1.56% of FTAI Aviation worth $183,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 176,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.64. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.67.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.The business had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

