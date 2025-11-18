WBI Investments LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKO. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,922.08. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,723 over the last ninety days. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $184.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.93 and a 12 month high of $212.49.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 116.48%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

