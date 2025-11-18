WBI Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,900,000 after buying an additional 1,023,002 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,869,000 after buying an additional 189,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $440.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.55%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

