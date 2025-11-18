WBI Investments LLC Invests $1.19 Million in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,225,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 264,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $81,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,224.60. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $502,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,433,077.53. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,539 shares of company stock worth $11,648,609. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $250.19 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.