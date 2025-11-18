Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,920,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190,790 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.02% of UnitedHealth Group worth $28,364,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after acquiring an additional 847,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,948,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,855,856,000 after acquiring an additional 731,302 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH opened at $320.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

