Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,828,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.92% of Chevron worth $22,313,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.53.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

