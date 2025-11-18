86,153 Shares in QVC Group Inc. $QVCGA Purchased by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in QVC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:QVCGAFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of QVC Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QVC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in QVC Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in QVC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QVC Group in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QVC Group in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QVCGA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QVC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised QVC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

QVC Group Stock Down 3.2%

QVCGA opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. QVC Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($9.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

