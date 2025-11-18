McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.00% of McDonald’s worth $20,840,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $304.80 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.47. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

