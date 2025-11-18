Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.40% of Accenture worth $19,466,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,726.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 131,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 126,369 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 661,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,644,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $241.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.44. The company has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

