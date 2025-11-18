Vanguard Group Inc. Has $36.21 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.84% of Johnson & Johnson worth $36,209,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.5% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $199.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $200.28.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

