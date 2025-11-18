Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,090 Shares of Contango ORE, Inc. $CTGO

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Contango ORE worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Contango ORE by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango ORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango ORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango ORE by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Contango ORE in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research raised Contango ORE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Contango ORE stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.53 million, a P/E ratio of -83.40 and a beta of -0.08. Contango ORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

