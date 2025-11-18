Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 105,035 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,314,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.81% of Honeywell International worth $14,511,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17,269.2% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

