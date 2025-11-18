Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 727,292 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.05% of TJX Companies worth $12,489,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 105.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

