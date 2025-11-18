Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.81 Billion Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of American Express worth $14,808,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,110.4% during the second quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.78.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

