Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.38% of Pfizer worth $12,928,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0%

PFE opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.