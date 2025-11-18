Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,532,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,465,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.51% of Amphenol worth $13,877,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $132.21 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

