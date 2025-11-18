KBC Group NV Buys 339 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.68. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

