Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $274.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.54. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock worth $452,804. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

