Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Given New $4.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

LFWD stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.20. Lifeward has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 170.81% and a negative net margin of 121.82%.The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Lifeward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeward will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeward stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) by 1,271.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Lifeward worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

