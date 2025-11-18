Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE KGS opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

