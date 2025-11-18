AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AES has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $15.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. AES has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in AES by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

