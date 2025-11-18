Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $304.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.26. Atlassian has a one year low of $144.32 and a one year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 9,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total value of $1,501,273.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 242,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,909,346.32. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 168,630 shares in the company, valued at $28,857,651.90. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 574,422 shares valued at $93,773,980. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

