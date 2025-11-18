Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.478-14.478 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.3 billion-$164.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.1 billion.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $358.31 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.10). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,893,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,070.4% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 338,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,198,000 after purchasing an additional 323,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,928,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 432,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,556,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

