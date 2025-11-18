21,055 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 348,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 262,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.14. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

