Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 14,161 Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,615,000 after buying an additional 1,019,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,851,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 585,054 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,481,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 959,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $881.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

