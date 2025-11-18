Critical Survey: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83 Ferroglobe 2 1 1 0 1.75

Ferroglobe has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -60.92% -20.25% Ferroglobe -6.99% -2.85% -1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skeena Resources and Ferroglobe”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($0.73) -24.40 Ferroglobe $1.37 billion 0.51 $23.54 million ($0.74) -5.08

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Skeena Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers. The company also offers silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. In addition, it offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. Further, the company provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Additionally, it operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States; and a charcoal production facility in South Africa, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. The company serves silicone chemical producers; aluminum and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. Ferroglobe PLC was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.