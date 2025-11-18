Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $420.54 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.45.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

