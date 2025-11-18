Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zoom Communications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 44.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

