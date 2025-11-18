3,458 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 132.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,324. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

