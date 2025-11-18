Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $248,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in FirstCash by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in FirstCash by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $166.08.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $455,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,314.48. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,883,363. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

