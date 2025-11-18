Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in NiSource, Inc $NI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NiSource by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after buying an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE NI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.