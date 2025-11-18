11,674 Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 114,604 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 671,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 566,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,960,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,042,855.44. This trade represents a 3.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 29,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,934.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 332,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,372.72. This represents a 9.72% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,729,893 shares of company stock valued at $87,052,002. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

