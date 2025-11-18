Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,584 Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 92.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

