DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 1,711,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 464,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 4.43.
About DMG Blockchain Solutions
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.
