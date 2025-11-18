Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 464,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 312,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Cartier Resources Trading Up 15.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 151,000 shares of company stock worth $25,290. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

