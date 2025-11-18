The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

