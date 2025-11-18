Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,073 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of F5 worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in F5 by 102.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in F5 by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in F5 by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total value of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $6,297,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $228.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.04 and a 52 week high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

