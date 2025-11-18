PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,735 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of PACCAR worth $31,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Vertical Research raised PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

View Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.