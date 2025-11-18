HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Stock Position Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800,243 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of HubSpot worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4,620.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.04 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $717.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.41.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $20,933,617. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

